(ABC News Australia) In February last year, Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele was photographed alongside Warren Meyer, the “humanitarian ambassador” for a group called Applied Scholastics.

The two were holding a textbook titled Learning How To Learn — one of 10,000 copies gifted to the small Pacific island nation.

But the friendly photograph belies a more bizarre and complex reality.

The much-needed educational resources for the children of Samoa were in fact books containing the teachings of L Ron Hubbard, the founder of the controversial Church of Scientology.