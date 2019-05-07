See how unknown 19-year-old became Palestinian hero

The story of an unknown 19-year-old who within two weeks became a hero shows how terrorism is valued in Palestinian culture, reports Palestinian Media Watch.

“This is a classic example of how the [Palestinian Authority] and Fatah motivate Palestinians – and particularly the youth – to carry out terrorist attacks and to kill Israelis,” the article explained. “They show Palestinians that terrorism is the fast track to fame.

“If you kill Israelis, you will have streets and mosques named after you, monuments erected in your honor and masses will participate in rallies to express their admiration.

“You will be the newest Palestinian hero.”

On March 17, Omar Abu Laila, “an ordinary unknown 19-year-old Palestinian,” murdered Israeli soldier Gal Keidan by stabbing and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, a father of 12, by shooting.

Two days later, Laila was shot and killed while shooting at Israeli soldiers.

“Within just two weeks after he committed the murders, PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah had already turned murderer Omar Abu Laila into the newest symbol and role model for Palestinians,” PMW said.

The Fatah deputy chairman, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, “publicly declared him the new role model for young Palestinians.”

Fatah, the party of President Mahmoud Abbas, posted a video of Al-Aloul on Facebook.

Later, the town of Brukin named a street and a square after the murderer.

Again, it was posted on Facebook.

The council said, “In order to glorify the heroism of Martyr Omar Amin Abu Laila, the town council has decided to name the main street leading to Omar Abu Laila Square … Omar Abu Laila Street.”

The mayor told of how proud the town was of Laila.

Then came a monument “adorned with the terrorist’s picture and the Fatah logo,” declaring him a martyr.

It said, “Martyr Omar Abu Laila from Al-Zawiya, who died as a Martyr on the land of Burkin.”

This also went on Facebook.

Then the village of Abwein named a mosque after the terrorist.

“Fatah held a rally to sing his praises, and Abbas’ Fatah deputy secretary announced that the killer ‘represents all young Palestinians.’ And most significantly, reports of these events were publicized in the PA’s official daily Al-Hayat al-Jadida, PA TV and Fatah’s official Facebook page,” the report said.