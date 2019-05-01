See senator say Dems 'tried to overturn' the 2016 election

A Republican U.S. senator charged Wednesday that a few unelected bureaucrats in Barack Obama’s administration decided to take it upon themselves to try to change the results of the 2016 presidential election won by Donald Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was questioning William Barr at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on the attorney general’s handling of Robert Mueller’s special counsel report, which concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

For more than two years, however, Democrats had insisted Mueller would provide grounds for removing Trump from office.

Hawley’s concern was the origin of the Mueller investigation.

He pointed to the clear bias exhibited by lead Russia investigator Peter Strzok, citing a text message that said: “Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support.”

“I’ve listened to this testimony all day today and to me, the most shocking thing I’ve heard is this. The chairman read it earlier. August 26, 2016, this is a text message from Peter Strzok, a top counter-intelligence investigator who we now know helped launch this counterspy investigation against the president of the United States,” Hawley said.

He then quoted the message.

“In my view you want to know what’s really going on here? Want to know why the counterintelligence investigation really happened? Want to know why we’re all really sitting here today. That’s why right there,” he said.

“Is because an unelected bureaucrat, an unelected official in this government, who clearly has open disdain if not outright hatred for Trump voters, like the people of my state, ‘I could SMELL the Trump support’?”

Strzok “then tried to overturn the results of a democratic election,” the senator said.

“That’s what’s really gone on here. That’s the story. That’s why we’re here today. I cannot believe that a top official of this government with the kind of power that these people had would try to exercise their own prejudices and that’s what this is, it’s open blatant prejudice, would try to use that in order to overturn a democratic election and to my mind, that’s the real crisis here.

“And it is a crisis, because if there’s not accountability, if this can go on in the United States of America, well then my goodness, gracious we don’t have a democracy anymore.”

See Hawley: