(FOXNEWS) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week invoked a Seinfeld line in a dig at 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., but days later, Jason Alexander, the actor who played George Costanza on the show, took issue with Cruz.

On Thursday, Cruz tweeted that Bennet’s campaign is a “Seinfeld campaign—about nothing,” in a reference to the show’s running joke that it essentially had no plot. The show ran from 1989 to 1998 and is seen as one of the most beloved series ever.