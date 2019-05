(TMX) Ben Shapiro, the conservative talk show host and editor of The Daily Wire, was the target of serious death threats and the suspect has just been arrested … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us, Shapiro, who frequently appears on cable news shows and has a hugely popular podcast, filed a police report with the LAPD. We’re told the threats were not just against Shapiro but his family as well. He’s married with one daughter.

We’re told the Department got in touch with the FBI and created a joint task force to hunt down the culprit.