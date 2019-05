(FOX 35 ORLANDO) — VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood wants potential attackers to know that if they ambush a church in his county, expect the congregation to shoot back.

Chitwood is strengthening his county’s houses of worship by encouraging leaders to arm members of the congregation.

“We’re not gonna get there, police aren’t gonna get there to stop it, it’s going to have to be stopped by somebody inside that church,” Chitwood said.