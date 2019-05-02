Shrimp are testing positive for cocaine

(Newsweek) Scientists investigating the contamination of wildlife with drugs have found cocaine in every shrimp they studied, as well as other chemicals such as banned pesticides.

To carry out their study published in the journal Environment International, scientists collected shrimp samples in July 2018 from 15 sites across five river catchments in the non-metropolitan county of Suffolk on the east coast of England, U.K.. These included Gipping, Alde, Deben, Stour and Waveney.

Cocaine was the most commonly found drug and identified in every sample, as well as the anesthetic lidocaine. This is often used by dealers to bulk up the cocaine, according to the study authors. The scientists believe cocaine could have entered the water because of leakages or overflows from sewers.