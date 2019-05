(DailyWire) Following the banning of several controversial figures from Facebook and Instagram, rapper Snoop Dogg voiced his opposition to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan being removed from the platforms.

“So Facebook and Instagram just banned Minister Louis Farrakhan. I want to know for what. All he ever did was tell the truth. But y’all are going to ban him though. Alright, what if we ban y’all?” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted on Instagram (which is owned by Facebook, Inc.)