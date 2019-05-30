Software company bans some gun dealers from using product

(CNBC) Salesforce has updated its policy to turn away customers that sell a wide range of firearms to private citizens online, including a small number of existing clients.

A company spokesperson confirmed the change to CNBC following a Washington Post report revealing Salesforce was barring certain firearms companies from using its services. The policy was updated in early April to bar customers that sell a range of firearms, including automatic and certain semi-automatic firearms, 3D printed guns and even blueprints for such guns.

“After carefully reviewing similar policies in the industry and discussing with internal and external stakeholders, we updated our policy,” a Salesforce spokesperson said. “The change affects new customers and a small number of existing customers when their current contracts expire.”