(FOXBUSINESS) — Forty-four states filed a lawsuit accusing the biggest drug makers of a massive conspiracy to milk consumers out of billions of dollars, and inflate prices for generic medications by up to 1,000 percent. Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano says this is rare.

“It’s unusual- state attorneys general going into federal court to enforce federal law, where the federal Justice Department has chosen not to do something,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “That makes this differe