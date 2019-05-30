Stock-owner Pelosi calls Facebook 'enabler' of Russia

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that Facebook was among the “willing enablers of Russian interference” in the 2016 election.

But she hasn’t given any indication she intends to unload the $1 million in the social-media company’s stock she and her husband own.

Pelosi was responding to Facebook’s decision to flag an altered video of her as false rather than remove it, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In an interview with a California radio station, she said Facebook’s decision calls into question whether it “wittingly” conspired with Russians to interfere in the 2016 election.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians,” Pelosi said. “I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false.”

Pelosi said Facebook has “proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.”

‘Political gamesmanship’

The Free Beacon noted Pelosi has been an investor in Facebook since shortly after its initial public offering on May 23, 2012. According to financial disclosures, her husband purchased between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of stock at the time.

A share sold for $32 upon initial offering. It’s opening price Wednesday was $183.50.

In her most recent annual disclosure, covering 2017, the investment was valued between $500,001 and $1 million.

The Free Beacon found that while Pelosi has not filed her disclosure for 2018, required periodic transaction reports show her husband significantly increased his Facebook investment last year.

In addition, Pelosi has spent nearly $100,000 to run Facebook ads through her campaign and official office.

NetChoice, an association of internet companies including Facebook, said Pelosi’s accusation against Facebook is “completely false and appears to be an attempt to use an important national discussion for her own political gamesmanship.”