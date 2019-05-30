Stocks rise slightly, but trade, economy worries persist

(CNBC) https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/30/stock-markets-wall-street-in-focus-amid-escalating-trade-war-concerns.html

Stocks gave back their earlier gains on Thursday as Treasury yields reversed course to trade lower on the day as fears of a global economic slowdown persisted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 46 points lower while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also dipped 0.2%. The three major averages traded higher earlier in the day.

Stock benchmarks traded into the red around the same time the 10-year Treasury yield went negative. The yield fell to 2.227%, near 20-month lows. The 10-year yield entered May trading above 2.5%.