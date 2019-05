(CAMPUSREFORM) — Students at California Polytechnic University are calling on the administration to kick Chick-fil-A off campus because of its owner’s political inclinations, with the senate vice chair even comparing the presence of the chicken chain on campus to pornography and Hooters.

The Cal Poly academic senate passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the removal of the franchise, which has been a campus dining staple for 25 years, according to KCBX.