Students walk out of school shooting vigil

(Washington Examiner) A vigil for the victims of the recent shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that was organized by Team ENOUGH, a student-led initiative that is part of pro-gun control group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, did not go as planned as students walked out to protest the group’s politicization of the tragedy.

During the vigil, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America activists, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., each made remarks the students in attendance did not appreciate because, according to them, the adults were politicizing the event.

The students walked out of the event and held their own vigil outside the school.