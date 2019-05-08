Off their rockers.

WND Joke of the Day.

Two retired professors were vacationing with their wives at a hotel in the Catskills.

They were sitting in rocking chairs on the veranda one summer evening, watching the sun set.

The history professor asked the psychology professor, “Have you read Marx?”

To which the professor of psychology replied, “Yes, and I think it’s these pesky wicker chairs.”

