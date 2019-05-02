Synagogue shooter used Christian faith to justify attack

(London Independent) The suspected gunman who allegedly killed one woman and injured three other people at a synagogue is thought to have been a right-wing Christian who spoke of biblical justifications for his crimes.

John Earnest allegedly entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California on the last day of Passover and fired at least eight rounds before fleeing with 50 unused bullets, prosecutors said.

In a seven page letter, by a person identifying himself as Mr Earnest, he allegedly used several antisemitic tropes to explain his motives, including the claim that Jewish people were guilty for killing Jesus Christ and the belief in a white genocide conspiracy theory.