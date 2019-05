(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — A teacher at an international school threatened to jump from a rooftop in Pok Fu Lam on Monday, after she was allegedly informed she could be terminated.

The 36 year-old teacher who taught Chinese at West Island School, run by the English Schools Foundation (ESF) – the largest international school organisation in Hong Kong – was rescued by police and firefighters on Monday as she sat on the edge of a building.