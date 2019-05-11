Texas man blames West Nile Virus for child-porn distribution

(Newsweek) A man who claimed to suffer from brain damage because of the West Nile virus was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recording and distributing child pornography.

Irving Jose Marquez, 30, received the maximum sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to federal charges of recording and distributing videos depicting situations that included compromising sexual exploitations of children, according to the El Paso Times.

As part of his plea agreement, a charge of visual exploitation of a child under 12 was dismissed.

Marquez and his attorney said he wasn’t in his right mind. They say he contacted West Nile in 2009, and that the virus subsequently made him sexually aggressive.