The left's yearning for more zombie voters

Have you ever tried to explain to a foreigner why different states have different laws regarding real estate, driver’s licenses, matrimonial matters, even abortion? Try it sometime. It’s an interesting way to spend a weekend!

“Isn’t it all the same country?” cries the frustrated German, Swede, Frenchman, Italian – just about everybody except us Americans. The cry echoes around the world. “It’s all the same country, isn’t it?”

Well, not exactly!

America is not 50 separate countries, nor is America a grab-bag of separate, similar, sovereign states. America is a so-far successful fraternity of an ingenious – even “miraculous”! – federation of states living together in what looks like and lives like one united conventional country. The ingenuity of the Founding Fathers has paid off big time! The system is working, but please tiptoe softly, because the American experiment can go off the rails rather quickly when tampered with.

This game of explaining this nation can be a lot of good clean fun so long as all the players are foreigners trying valiantly to get their minds around America’s experiment with federalism. However, nowadays the ones who are most dangerously confused are Americans themselves. They are in excellent position to mess up everything. They are failing to understand, for example, why they dare not tamper with the Electoral College!

Clearly, it’s time to call the political 9-1-1.

We can all understand the pain of those who lost in 2016, but that does not justify the changing of the rules. Part of what the geniuses of 1776 created was the invisible barrier preventing the large, heavily populated regions of the United States from dominating the citizens of the less-populated states. Those few pages we call the Constitution are all that prevent the many from running roughshod over the few. History shows us an ugly picture of the strong dominating the weak, and the weak having no voice. But America’s founders sought to change that picture. If you like the idea of a country’s power – real raw power – being in the hands of ordinary citizens, you can thank the United States Constitution.

Now here come the unknowing barbarians, with their sharp knives gleaming in the moonlight, saying “What is this ‘Electoral College’ business? Gore gets more votes than George W. Bush. Hillary gets more votes than Trump. Let’s go back to straight old voting. Those who get the most votes are the winners.”

There’s an energized campaign by state governors that the winner of the popular vote nationally will get all of their states’ electoral votes. This makes Pearl Harbor look like a holiday air show.

What a grand idea! Whoever thought it up must have gotten lots of backslaps and high-fives from all those of you who don’t like what the Constitution prescribes.

I am afraid I have nothing to offer you except “Suck it up!” “Get a life!” and a few other japes from the ever-expanding vocabulary of you political debaters who think such verbal put-downs are acceptable substitutes for winning an argument.

If you win this one, we are doomed. Presidential campaigns will be limited to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with precious little attention to the needs and desires of vast sections of America almost as large as Europe itself.

We know what you “Down with the Electoral College” campaigners want. You want hordes of unthinking and unknowing voters, who are easily beguiled by lavish promises, to become voting zombies for the far-left. Surely we would wish our conservative ranks were more populated with constitutional scholars like Jonah Goldberg and George Will. However, Damn! if we’re going to surrender it all to the illiterate armies arrayed against us. Thank God you’ll need a constitutional amendment to have your way, not just a cabal of state governors who think their wisdom exceeds that of our founders.

As this battle heats up please be aware that you who want to destroy the majesty of American federalism are displaying your ignorance. Your arguments are highly interesting and yet utterly invalid. You are like the football running back who runs 50 yards without being touched, unfortunately all of it out-of-bounds!

You argue as though America is a plain old country like any other. Far from it; we are a successful example of federalist handiwork, unique in all the world, which illustrates the adage that the highest compliment one can pay to a nation is not just imitation but also immigration. The entire world seems to want to come here and partake of the kind of life Americans enjoy under our federal system.

Please, don’t attack it unless and until you can pinpoint something else crafted by the hands of politicians that has worked as well.