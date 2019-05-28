“Socialism or barbarism!” That’s the classic Marxist theme, the title of many far-left books, and the stark existential choice posed by socialists of all stripes: Either adopt our enlightened way – or sink into barbarism.

However, as with most everything else on the left, this is pure projection since history proves that, intentionally or not, barbarism is precisely the end result of socialism.

Really? you ask. I know socialism ignores all the laws of economics and always seems to fail, but BARBARISM?

Yes, barbarism. And we’re not talking just about the unprecedentedly barbaric death toll of over 100 million during the 20th century’s global bloom of communism, nor more recently about the once-thriving, now-socialist-hellhole nation of Venezuela.

We’re talking about the looming reality that today’s ever-more-leftwing Democratic Party, right here in the United States, if given the power it craves will lead America into a historic level of barbarism and destruction.

That’s the compelling case laid out in May’s groundbreaking issue of Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE NEW BARBARISM: How the left is erasing America’s history, culture, institutions and blessings.”

While there are many ways the new barbarism is ravaging American society – from identity politics dividing the nation into angry warring tribes, to today’s deranged gender orthodoxy encouraging men to invade women’s locker rooms and conquer the world of women’s sports – nothing more viscerally demonstrates the left’s capacity for barbarism than its fierce defense of abortion. In the last four-plus decades, abortion has claimed the lives of more than 60 million American children, a number equivalent to almost one-fifth of the current U.S. population.

Yet, while the left is now celebrating unfettered late-term abortion and even legal infanticide, that’s just the beginning, as Whistleblower stunningly documents in this issue.

“Most people’s primary association with the word ‘barbarians,'” says Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “is savage men on horseback raiding and devouring a host society. But as life teaches us, sometimes the same evil can take different forms.”

In fact, as Whistleblower reveals, one doesn’t have to scratch very far beneath surface appearances to discover that in every meaningful way, today’s far left, which has already taken over – one might even say “raided and devoured” – the Democratic Party, is now dragging America down a barbaric road to ruin.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, commenting recently on the wildly unrestrained, ongoing coup attempt against the Trump administration, sums up the current zeitgeist this way: “It’s as if facts no longer matter at all – only emotion, ambition and the overriding will to power. These apparently are the new rules in Washington.”

Highlights of “THE NEW BARBARISM” include:

“The new barbarians: How the left is erasing America’s history, culture, institutions and blessings” by David Kupelian

“Venezuelans regret giving up their guns”

“Democrats in psychotic state of denial over Mueller report: Americans are witnessing ‘a mass mental disturbance never before seen on this kind of level'” by Sean Hannity

“Why the left mocks the Bible: The level of disdain for the world’s most important book is a ‘moral and intellectual catastrophe'” by Dennis Prager

“Today’s insidious move to erase America’s history: High school wants to tear down George Washington images that ‘traumatize students and community members'” by Jerry Newcombe

The real ‘Invasion U.S.A.’: If terrorists, drug-runners and criminals don’t spell ‘barbarian invasion,’ nothing does” by Chuck Norris

“Millennial ignoramuses favor socialism: ‘In reality, wherever it has been tried it has been a true disaster'” by Walter Williams

“Political correctness: The confusing babble of today’s barbarians” by David Kupelian

“Democrats’ scheme for permanent majority: To make America politically look like California, the left is cheating at every turn” by Patrick J. Buchanan

“The Democrats’ manufactured ‘constitutional crisis’: ‘The founders designed a durable system to withstand such nonsense'” by Ben Shapiro

“Former abortionist: ‘Mother’s health’ exception is a total sham: Never-discussed but widely exploited legal loophole so large it permits every abortion” by Anthony Levatino, M.D.

“Notre Dame: How Christianity is being desecrated in Europe: The news media refuse to report the astonishingly high incidence of French church attacks” by Hanne Nabintu Herland

“Religious freedom is the bulwark against progressive tyranny: ‘Barbaric and inhuman – a stark warning to the rest of us about the future Democratic socialists have in store'” by David Horowitz.

“In the end,” asks Kupelian, “what do societies look like historically after they’ve been invaded and ultimately conquered by people who don’t honor their culture, their values and their God?

“That’s a simple question to answer,” he says. “Their past is obliterated; ever larger segments of the population have no shared memory of their nation’s history. Their former culture and value system is replaced by an angry babble of competing languages, beliefs and moral standards. Their key institutions are invaded and transformed, if not outright destroyed. Little respect remains for the transcendent value of human life because reverence for God, in Whose image we are created, has all but vanished. All that was previously cherished is gone – or gone underground and living in fear.

“Is that not precisely what the left has been doing to America?”

