Too bad Kirstjen Nielsen isn't Trump's daughter

“More than 76,000 migrants crossed the border without authorization in February” this year, reported the New York Times.

March saw 100,000 merry migrants waltz into the U.S., undisturbed

Caravans are getting larger, not smaller. “Newcomers continue to arrive, sometimes by the busload, at the rate of 2,200 a day,” said the same source.

Border agents are said to be bracing “to meet the medical needs” of the newcomers.” Silly me. I thought their duty was to meet the security needs of the American people.

Monthly apprehensions average 32,012.

“Apprehension”: Now that’s Orwellian speak for you. A more accurate description is: briefly stopped for a cursory wellness check before being sent on their way to the interior.

All you need to know is that children are the charm, a magic amulet. If you don’t quite get it, here’s a reenactment of “apprehension”:

Customs and Border Protection agent to migrant: “Got kids?”

New arrival at the U.S. southern border: “You bet.” (Turns to a large, brooding male.) “Pepito, say hello to the nice policeman.”

American agent: “Pepito is a little hairy for a kid, and he’s covered in ink.”

Future American citizen from Salvador (with the aid of a translator paid for by the U.S.): “Pepito is just mature for his age. It’s the chemicals. They’re killing us. Asylum. Hurry. We’re dying.”



Agent sworn to protect Americans: “You’re good to go. (Stamps a bit of paper and waves the new Americans by.) “Don’t forget to return for your asylum court hearing, amigos.”

Instead of this “apprehension” farce, Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, has highlighted the many tactical strategies that could have – still can – be operationalized at the border to halt the treasonous, ongoing catch-and-release policy.

Kobach faults former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for looking to Congress for a legislative remedy.

This seems a little harsh. The two chambers were dominated by Republicans for two years. It was hardly unreasonable for Nielsen to have expected from these legislators an immigration bill for the ages. Instead, she got a tax cut.

Confession: I have a soft spot for the ice princess, whom Trump summarily dumped. And not only because Nielsen talked tough and smart, and has a calm demeanor and looks to match. Nielsen had been brought into the Trump administration by retired United States Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, formerly White House chief of staff. Like Steve Bannon, Kelly was expunged from the White House by Javanka, the first couple in-waiting. This is a badge of honor. It’s certainly a sign of conservatism.

And while Kelly is currently accused of migrating to the liberal side of immigration, his actions on the job told a different story. Along with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Nielsen, who eloquently defended the separation of families and the zero-tolerance policy, Kelly too talked-up family separation policy as “a tough deterrent.” And boy was it tough!

Nielsen would certainly not have been vaporized (likely at the behest of Ivanka and her houseboy) had she been liberal or soft on immigration.

In fact, Nielsen embodied chin-jutting grit: In her defense of the zero-tolerance-for-invasion policy, she was unflappable, rejecting criticism of the policy as “inappropriate and unacceptable.” Her agency, Nielsen told the news agencies, “was merely enforcing existing laws.”

Under Nielsen’s aegis, the agency spoke with clarity and conviction about having “separated nearly 2,000 children from adults over the course of six weeks at the U.S. southern border,” all as a deterrent.

Then people like John McCain, the late senator from Arizona, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Texas Sen. John Cornyn, among many others, began their energetic virtue-signaling. “The children, the children,” they wailed. “How could you?” (What they were really saying was, “Look at me. Look how much I care and how better I am than you.”)

Secretary Nielsen’s wholehearted commitment to the zero-tolerance policy and the ensuing family separations certainly earned her the ire of Democrats and their media tools, who still describe Nielsen derisively as the woman who implemented a policy that “called for all suspected border crossers – including parents and asylum seekers—to be prosecuted for illegal entry [the audacity!]. As a result, thousands of children were separated from their parents, with children classified as ‘unaccompanied.'”

Duly, Secretary Nielsen never ceased pressing a derelict Congress to craft legislation that would have let her finish the job. Namely, instead of splitting families, Nielsen’s wanted to detain and deport families, kids and caboodle.

The truth is that Nielsen tried to stop the invasion with the legal tools at her disposal; by separating “families.” Then, Ivanka cried (likely because Daddy’s deeds damaged her street cred at Davos). And President Trump put his family before American families.

The president caved, not Kirstjen. He was the one who signed an executive order to end his own commendable family-separation policy. The president then grew angry with Secretary Nielsen because she was unable to reverse his own decision to gut an effective policy.

On her departure, Nielsen was being blamed for legislative inaction in the first two years of the presidency, when the Republicans who controlled both houses and the Executive opted for a plutocratic tax cut in place of borders.

On the “bright” side: The U.S. was successful in detaining a Russian waif, Maria Butina, in solitary for months, then sentencing her to yet more jail time and deportation. With Ahab-like zeal did the law go after Butina, a flirty friend of the NRA. Yet it allows hundreds of thousands of the great unwashed to cross the southern border and stay in the U.S. for good.

Since the fiscal year began in October, and up until March this year, “237,327 migrants had been apprehended along the southwest border. A 97 percent increase from the previous year,” reports (or underreports) the New York Times.

By Breitbart’s telling, “Since December 21, 2018, Trump’s DHS has released more than 125,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the country. … One and a half million illegal aliens are projected to enter the country this year.”

And they are not leaving. Maria Butina will never be back. But Central America is here to stay.