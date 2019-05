(THECOLLEGEFIX) — Students involved in a Columbia College play production are upset that roles designed for Palestinians and Latinx students (i.e. Latinos/Latinas) were given to whites.

They’re also miffed that the play’s (black) director, Catherine Slade, a professor of theater at the school, allegedly made racially insensitive remarks and made changes in the play’s script which “fostered stereotypes about immigrants.”