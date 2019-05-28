Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A straight man and a transgender “woman” were debating the issues of the day.

“Of course I should be allowed to use the restroom of the gender I identify with,” the “woman” said. “But you wouldn’t understand – you’re a heterosexual man.”

“Oh, but I do understand,” he replied. “For a long time I was a man trapped in a woman’s body. Then something happened that changed all that.”

Curious, the “woman” asked, “What happened?”

“Simple,” he said. “I was born.”

