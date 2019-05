(FOXNEWS) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek went into depth about his battle with pancreatic cancer for the first time since announcing his diagnosis in March. The 78-year-old admitted on Wednesday morning that he’s struggling with “deep sadness,” but is drawing strength from his supportive fans.

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well even though I don’t always feel it. I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured discs, so I’m used to dealing with pain,” Trebek told “GMA’s” Robin Roberts.