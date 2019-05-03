Trump 'could win by a landslide' because of white-hot economy

The White House celebrated the latest economic numbers Friday, with 263,000 jobs added in April; unemployment at 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1969; and the lowest unemployment for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and women in decades.

The report prompted a warning for Democrats from a political analyst who typically shares their views, English journalist Piers Morgan.

His column Friday for Britain’s Daily Mail was headlined “While dumb, deluded Democrats pathetically screech about impeachment, Trump’s firing up the US economy so ferociously he could win by a landslide in 2020.”

He recalled the dire forecasts for the U.S. economy with Donald Trump as president.

Such as economist Paul Krugman’s fear of a coming “catastrophe of biblical proportions” upon Trump’s election.

Just as Trump appeared to be on the verge of victory, the New York Times columnist wrote: “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never. …We are probably looking at global recession, with no end in sight.”

And he wasn’t alone.

“As predictions go, these are now all right up there with the ones confidently insisting Special Counsel Robert Mueller would find Trump guilty of Russian collusion,” Morgan wrote.

Because just the opposite has happened.

“After two-and-a-half years of President Trump, the U.S. economy is in fact powering away and smashing records as it surges,” he said. “Last Friday, it was announced that first-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.2 percent, after widespread predictions of just 2.3 percent.

“On Wednesday, the U.S. stock markets that Paul Krugman said would never recover hit record highs.

“And yesterday, CNN published a new poll revealing Trump’s economic approval rating had hit a new high of 56 percent including double digit increases amongst those under 35 (up 16 points) non-whites (up 13pts), independents (up 11pts) women (up 10pts) and even Democrats (up 10pts),” Morgan said.

“And all this spells very BAD news for the Democrats, because good economies win elections as reliably as bad economies lose them,” he wrote.

“Even worse, the Democrat party is being dragged ever further into the socialist electoral abyss by media-hogging young firebrands such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez whose economic polices like the Green New Deal would bankrupt America faster than Trump can tweet ‘SAD!'”

We can all agree that AMERICA is now #1. We are the ENVY of the WORLD — and the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/Uc81DzHbu2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

The president posted on Twitter an image of the Drudge Report’s headlines on the latest economic numbers, including “Stock market endless rally.”

AP reported Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department “showed that solid economic growth is still encouraging strong hiring nearly a decade into the economy’s recovery from the Great Recession. The economic expansion is set to become the longest in history in July.”

Richard Moody, economist at Regions Financial Corp., told the news wire, “The broader economy remains on solid footing, meaning that coming months will see continued job gains and faster wage growth.”

AP reported stock investors were joyous, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 135 points shortly after opening Friday.

Further, the report said: “American households have become more confident since the winter and are ramping up spending. Consumer spending surged in March by the most in nearly a decade. A likely factor is that steady job growth and solid wage increases have enlarged Americans’ paychecks.”

Unemployment for women fell to 3.1 percent, the lowest since 1953. For Latinos it was 4.2 percent, lowest since 1973, and for Asians 2.2 percent.

For veterans of the Iraq and Afghan wars, unemployment dropped to 1.7 percent.

CNBC said the “jobs machine” was “humming along.”

“Leaving aside month-to-month fluctuations, the labor market is still very strong, adding almost double the number of workers needed to keep pace with new entrants to the labor force in any given month,” Eric Winograd, AllianceBernstein’s senior economist, told CNBC. “Wages may have been slightly tepid this month relative to expectations but are still growing at just about the highest rate this cycle, and the unemployment rate is at multi-generational lows.”

The report said professional and business services led job creation with 76,000 new positions.

“Construction added 33,000, bringing to 256,000 the total new jobs created in the field over the past year,” CNBC said. “Health care rose by 27,000, bringing its 12-month total to 404,000, while financial positions increased by 12,000, rounding out an increase of 111,000 in the 12-month period thanks largely to growth in real estate and rental and leasing.”

Rasmussen reported its tracking poll on Friday showed 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance.

Democrats, meanwhile, deprived of their years-old “Russia collusion” talking points by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report clearing Trump, now will face multiple probes of the origin of the investigation under the Obama administration.

Democrats repeatedly have called for impeachment, include Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., whose rally cry at most of her public appearances is “Impeach 45!