Trump: Details of Obama admin spying coming

As senators, the DOJ’s inspector general and Attorney General William Barr investigate the Obama administration’s spying on the 2016 Trump campaign, the president is promising to declassify relevant documents.

“I will be declassifying, yes. Everything,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump said the information will include “everything” related to the warrants obtained from a top secret FISA court to spy on his campaign.

He wrote Friday on Twitter that the issue is getting to “hot,” and even “Mainstream Media is getting involved.”

“This is bigger than Watergate, but the reverse!” he said.

At issue are the origins of the Russia investigation that led to a two-year special counsel probe that found the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

Congressional Republicans have presented evidence that the anti-Trump dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee was the primary evidence submitted to obtain the spy warrants.

In the Fox News interview, which aired Thursday night, Trump criticized fired FBI director James Comey, who turned over classified information to a friend to give to a reporter to trigger Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

“Comey leaked and he lied. He lied in front to Congress,” said the president.

“I would say he probably led some kind of an effort,” Trump said of Comey. “The word ‘spying’ has been used. He probably was one of the people leading the effort on spying.

“It could very well be true. We are going to find out pretty soon,” he said.

Barr confirmed last month to Congress that the Obama administration spied on a political campaign, which he called a “big deal.”

He explained needed to determine whether the intelligence and law enforcement agencies under Obama were “staying in their proper lane.”

Comey, meanwhile, told an audience last month that he doesn’t think of electronic surveillance on political campaigns as “spying.”

Trump has stated several times his plan to declassify documents related to Obama’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

He told Fox’s Sean Hannity last week he wanted to wait until Mueller’s responsibilities were finished, which they now are.

Last September, Trump ordered declassification of documents such as the surveillance warrant application obtained by the Justice Department to spy on his campaign and notes of FBI interviews with DOJ official Bruce Ohr. But he rescinded the order four days later.

“Everything’s going to be declassified and more, much more than what you just mentioned,” Trump told Hannity.

Ohr was the Justice Department’s liaison with Christopher Steele, the former MI6 officer who compiled the anti-Trump dossier of unverified information, based on Russian sources.

WND reported former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova said that while while Washington is anticipating Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on FISA court abuse by the Obama administration, a lesser known report centering on Comey will be released soon along with criminal referrals.

The Comey report will be “a bombshell,” diGenova told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Mike Huckabee.

“It is going to open up the investigation on a very high note and there are going to be criminal referrals in it,” he said, without offering details about the report.

Also, in March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate Republican claims of FBI misconduct.