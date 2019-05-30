Trump finally has the wind at his back

(American Thinker) — President Donald Trump has been sailing into the wind, against the tide, dragging an anchor, for the first two years of his presidency. And despite these hindrances, he is presiding over a booming economy and record low unemployment, circumstances that were said to be unattainable without a magic wand, according to the last president.

Yet look at the forces arrayed against Trump. Not only as president, but ever since that fateful day when he descended the escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015 announcing his candidacy. And perhaps before that.

The wind against him has been the virtually nonstop negative media coverage each and every day. Not just anti-Trump spin, but actual fake news. Media outlets bristle when accused of peddling fake news, but one has to only look to last weekend for the latest example. Time columnist Ian Bremmer fabricated a Trump quote and set it loose in the Twitterverse, only to be immediately retweeted by other Trump haters like CNN’s Ana Navarro, before being deleted. No contrition was offered since in their view the quote “could have” been true.