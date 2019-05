(Washington Examiner) President Trump dismissed a report indicating that he lost $1.17 billion between 1985 to 1994, claiming it was “highly inaccurate.”

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump lost $46.1 million in 1985 primarily from his casinos, hotels, and retail space in apartment buildings. Additionally, the Times reports that IRS transcripts indicate he lost more money than any other taxpayer and lost a total of $517.6 million in 1990 and 1991.

Additionally, the report revealed he didn’t pay income taxes for eight years because of his financial loss.