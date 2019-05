(CNBC) The U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Donald J. Trump tweeted: On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,