Twitter suspends account exposing attacks on Trump supporters

WATCH: Twitter Suspends Account Created to Track Anti-Trump Violence – @OANN pic.twitter.com/v9toIFVOkq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

Twitter has suspended an account established to document violent attacks on supporters of President Trump.

The One America News network, OAN, reported the account, @Magaphobiaconservative, had been set up by one of its reporters, Jack Posobiec.

OAN said it’s not clear why the account was suspended and whether or not it will be reinstated.

Posobiec explained “Magaphobia” is the “irrational or unfounded fear of President Trump and his supporters.”

The Gateway Pundit pointed out there have been hundreds of attacks on Trump supporters since 2015.

The largest was in June 2016 in San Jose, California, where dozens of Trump supporters were bloodied and beaten on the street after a rally.

So not only is Twitter banning parody accounts for mocking AOC, but now accounts aren’t even allowed to track and report on violence coming from the left???@jack & @Twitter have lost their minds. At what point does the bias & bans amount to an in kind contribution to the DNC? https://t.co/tIwK5Tql8P — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 7, 2019

In January, Twitter allowed a barrage of verbal attacks on the pro-Trump Kentucky students who were falsely accused of harassing a Native American protester Friday at the Lincoln Memorial.

Meanwhile, Twitter has assured its users that it is cracking down on the distribution of violent threats.