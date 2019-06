(Breitbart) Twitter has locked the account of conservative evangelical pundit Erick Erickson over a post mocking Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for her false claims of significant Native American ancestry.

Erickson, the former editor-in-chief and CEO of RedState, joked on Twitter that Warren is set to introduce a “Wrecking American Prosperity Under Marxism or WAMPUM act,” a boomer-humor dig at the Democrat contender’s widely mocked claims of Native American ancestry. (A Wampum is a traditional Native American decoration made of beads).