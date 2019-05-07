U.N. scolds U.S. for not giving terror group weapons

(Washington Times) The United Nations slammed Israel for possibly committing war crimes in its fight against Hamas — and then backed that accusation by suggesting the Jewish nation ought to be sharing its Iron Dome defensive technology with the very terror group it’s fighting.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said to members of the media at an “emergency” meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council that Israel was falling short in its duty to protect citizens in the Gaza Strip from getting killed by its rockets.

“There is a strong possibility that international law has been violated, in a manner that could amount to war crimes,” she said, Breitbart reported.