U.S. law fulfilled, a generation after it was passed

Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 calling on the administration to relocate the U.S. Embassy to the city and recognize it as Israel’s capital.

It took a generation for the law to be implemented, because a presidential waiver had been signed every six months. But on Wednesday, the Jerusalem Post reported, the U.S. announced no more waivers will be granted because the terms of the law “have been fulfilled and the process of relocating the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel’s capital has been completed.”

“I am pleased to report that I have provided my determination to Congress that the relevant elements of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 have been addressed. Accordingly, no further presidential waiver of the funding restriction under the act is necessary,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo said the residence of the chief of mission now has been established in Jerusalem along with the embassy.

In December 2017, President Trump announced the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, breaking with the practice of President’s Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama to sign the waiver every six months.

The New York Sun in an editorial said Pompeo’s announcement is “a marker not only of principle but also of stick-to-it-ive-ness.”

The 1995 act was “one of the true bipartisan laws to emerge,” approved 93-7 in the Senate and 374-37 in the House.

But the law, “at least in spirit,” the paper said, was “disobeyed” by three presidents.

Joe Biden voted for it, the Sun noted, and though he eventually was elected vice president, he “failed to press the case for carrying out the law that he had helped write.”

The Sun said any future peace proposals will be an easier sell “now that we have a president prepared to enforce the Jerusalem Embassy Act.”

When Trump announced the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem, Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Jerusalem-based Israel 365, which publishes Breaking Israel News, said it was “recognition of the eternal connection between the Land, the People, and the God of Israel.”

“We are so appreciative to God that President Donald Trump took the courageous step of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. We know that Trump’s declaration was largely made possible by the encouragement and support of so many American Christian Zionists,” Weisz said in an emailed statement to WND at the time. “They provided the political backing to make this historic move and for that, the Jewish people should be thankful.

“The Bible states that Jerusalem is the apple of God’s eye (Zechariah 2:8). Now, finally, the Holy City will once again become a city of righteousness and justice, as the Hebrew prophets who lived in Jerusalem declared so long ago.

“We will continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

Several other nations have followed Trump’s lead, even though Hamas released a statement warning Trump’s decision would “open the gates of hell.”