(BREITBART) — A Monmouth University poll released on Monday showed that only ten percent of Americans have a positive view of socialism.

The poll, broadly titled “SOCIALISM vs. CAPITALISM,” took a hard look at the sentiments of U.S. citizens regarding the rising popularity of Bernie Sanders-styled socialism in American politics. With few qualifiers, the results were clear: 57 percent of Americans said that socialism was incompatible with American values — only 29 percent believed otherwise.