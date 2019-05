(USA Today) It’s second nature: When your Uber of Lyft pulls up, you hop in the back seat.

Sure, you check that the license plate and driver photo match what’s on the app. But should you also pull out hand sanitizer and sit up front to be safer?

Maybe you should, research shows.

Concerns about cleanliness and the dangers of sitting in the back could give you pause the next time your ride rolls up to the curb.