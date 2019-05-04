UNC Charlotte hero to be buried with military honors

(Fox News) The 21-year-old University of North Carolina Charlotte student who died trying to stop a gunman on campus this week will be buried with full military honors, a funeral home in his hometown told local media outlets.

Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville told FOX 46 in Charlotte that Riley Howell would receive the military burial. Howell died in a classroom after tackling and charring Trystan 22-year-old Andrew Terrell.

“Absolutely, Mr. Howell saved lives,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said at a news conference this week, adding that Howell “did exactly what we train people to do.”