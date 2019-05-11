'Unhappy Meals': Burger King takes aim at McDonald's

(CBS News) Burger King is coming for McDonald’s Happy Meals in an unexpected way. According to a press release, the fast-food chain introduced “Real Meals” on Thursday, to celebrate “being yourself and feeling however you want to feel.”

There are five different “Real Meals” box options that correspond to different moods: Pissed Meal (mad), Blue Meal (sad), Salty Meal (bitter), YAAAS Meal (excited), and DGAF Meal (Don’t give a f***).

The #FeelYourWay boxes come with a full-sized Whopper combo meal, which includes fries and a shake, but no toy. They are rolling out in a few major U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami.