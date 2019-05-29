University refuses to include 'conservative' course for not being inclusive

(Washington Examiner) Portland State University will not be offering a “Conservative Political Thought” graduate course this fall, despite one professor’s desire to teach it.

Professor Bruce Gilley proposed to teach the course, but it was rejected by PSU’s graduate council on the grounds that the material was not inclusive enough.

Gilley argued the material would “represent a broad diversity of voices” and be “culturally responsive.” But the council said the application answers “did not support the University commitment to access and inclusion,” according to an email from the curriculum coordinator.