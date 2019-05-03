Venezuela: Replacing 1 socialist with another

What should we make of the situation in Venezuela? Is this really something the United States should be involved in, or is it just another in a string of American buttinskies, injecting ourselves into a nation’s internal struggle?

While many on the right are cheering the most recent coup attempt to overthrow the current Thug-in-Chief, Nicholas Maduro, by Juan Guaidó, I’m beginning to wonder if it’s just another case of replacing the devil we know with the devil we don’t.

In the post “Arab Spring” era, America successfully assisted in deposing several Middle East strongman dictators, in a misguided attempt to somehow “democratize” the region.

Recall that it was the purpose of both the Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns. We know the stated purposes were to kill bin Laden and wipe out stock piles of WMD, respectively. But I have contended all along that real purpose of both campaigns was to surround the real enemy and cut off the head of the snake – the snake being Iran, which is sandwiched between the two nations. Our naïve political leaders on both sides of the aisle believed we could turn these sand pits into Jeffersonian democracies, leaving the Iranian people to see the success and rise up against the mullahs.

We can all agree that these dictators were all very bad guys, but what did all our meddling achieve? As we know, it worked out great – in Iraq, Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, etc. Everyone gravitated toward and adopted democracy. Just kidding. It worked in exactly zero places.

The policies implemented by our utterly ignorant but well-meaning leaders have resulted in things being far worse than they were. Each time a devil-we-know ruthless dictator was ousted, he was replaced with bedlam – chaos. And each time Americans found, and still find, an intractable situation, void of an exit strategy.

And now – here we go again – at least potentially.

There is no doubt Maduro is a bad hombre and has driven Venezuela into ruin. But this is an internal matter and frankly none of our damn business. If an all-out civil war between his and Guaidó’s forces breaks out, it’s still none of our business. As sympathetic human beings, we don’t have to like it, but this is not an American national security issue.

By backing Guaidó, we are hoping to replace a socialist thug with what, a more reasonable socialist?

As I’ve said a thousand times, there is no such thing as permanent socialism. It is merely a stepping stone from free-market capitalism to command-and-control communism.

You don’t have to take my word for it, even though you should. Glenn Beck recently interviewed Andy Ionescu, who survived Ceausescu’s communist Romanian regime. He reiterates, almost verbatim, my assertion. Within the article is a short video. It needs to be seen.

Virtually all American politicians have backed Guaidó. He certainly appears to be more moderate and more reasonable. But again, this is not a case of replacing a socialist with a free-market devotee.

In fact Guaidó is a member of the Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) party, which has been an official member of the Socialist International since 2014.

Things for the Venezuelan people have gone from bad, under Hugo Chavez, to worse, under Maduro. That is for certain. But why is everyone so convinced that assisting in the installation of yet another socialist will magically cure all ills?

Color me skeptical.