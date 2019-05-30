'We Build The Wall' gets greenlight to begin construction

(Washington Examiner) A nonprofit group can continue building a wall on private land along the U.S.-Mexico border now that a border city rescinded a cease and desist order.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea issued the cease and desist order after city officials found that We Build The Wall did not have the proper permits and had violated city ordinances. Perea announced the reversal in a press conference Thursday.

“There were two permits that were issued on behalf of the city. Those permits were issued prematurely by staff, but we are now in communication with the company and the owner of the property to ensure that if we are going to continue forward with this particular issue, that they need to come into compliance with all city ordinances and regulations, including any state requirements,” Perea said.