What Billy Graham told me

Dr. Billy Graham told me something I have passed on to help scores of Christians. Probably no evangelist in history communicated the gospel to more people than this icon in the faith.

A generation is emerging zealous to bring the good news of salvation to a lost and dying world. His daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, told us when he went to heaven that it’s our privilege and responsibility as Christ’s ambassadors to finish the task.

Christ for all Nations Ministry has recorded 78 million conversions in 32 years. Reinhard Bonnke’s successor, Daniel Kolenda, and I hope you’ll be inspired to to “take the baton” and enjoy the adventure of lifestyle evangelism.

Jesus told us that signs and wonders were to accompany the proclamation of the gospel. Watch the supernatural power of God miraculously heal a crippled woman before hundreds of thousands at the conclusion of this exciting video: