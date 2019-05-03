When sex ed goes way too far

I have a dim memory from about 1970 when I brought home a permission slip for my mother to sign. Our school class was entering a unit study on sex education, which my mother – a nurse at the time – fully supported. She thought it was important for boys and girls to understand the biological changes they would someday experience.

I honestly don’t remember a thing about the classwork, but I’m quite certain – even in the turbulent ’60s and ’70s – the material bore no resemblance to what’s being taught in classrooms today.

It’s no longer enough to educate young people about the biological changes their bodies undergo. It’s not even on the radar to counsel them about abstinence, self-control, dignity, or other factors that will keep them healthy in mind and body as they grow into adulthood.

Instead, children are being taught the opposite: that chromosomes and genitals have no bearing on reality; that feelings and lust should be acted upon as quickly as possible; that depravity is normal; and that there are no repercussions – either physically or emotionally – from any sexual experiences the most debased minds can dream up.

Colorado’s “wildly controversial, comprehensive sex ed legislation” specifically “prohibit[s] religious, moral, and ethical perspectives on sex from being discussed in the classroom. The bill demands that schools teach about the relational and sexual experiences of LGBT teens. It would forbid any emphasis on abstinence and sexual-risk avoidance as the only foolproof method against pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and even declares that saying so in the classroom is against the law. … The bill is almost militant in its stringent requirements and prohibitions, thoroughly censoring the speech of teachers and crushing parental rights and religious freedom in the classroom.”

According to David Aponte, co-chair of the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) of Northern Virginia, two regions (Northern Virginia and California) have served as “laboratories” for policies regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. And according to an LGBT activist mother, there’s “nothing wrong” with her 9-year-old son dressing as a drag queen and dancing in a sexually provocative way in a bar.

But in the U.K., a teacher was fired from a so-called “religious” school after merely expressing concern – solely to friends on Facebook – about the LGBT agenda being pushed on 4-year-olds.

“Kristie not only lost her job, but her whole career is now tarnished with the accusation that for holding these views she is now a danger to vulnerable children,” said an attorney. “This is despite an exemplary record at the school and in her work.”

So let me see … trying to protect tiny children from sexual brainwashing makes this teacher a “danger,” but there’s “nothing wrong” with allowing a 9-year-old drag queen to bump and grind in a bar while accepting money?

It gets worse. Pedophilia is being taught as a “sexual orientation” in California schools. As this column notes, “Government school officials in California think it is ‘really important’ to teach children about pedophilia and pederasty in the classroom because it is a ‘sexual orientation.’ That is according to a top official for California’s Brea Olinda School District, who admitted to parents that it was being done – and that it would continue, despite the outrage. The implications are mind-blowing. … [A] top school official confirmed it was happening and acted like there was nothing wrong with it. … With ‘sexual orientation’ increasingly becoming a legally protected category across almost half of the states already – with Congress working on it too – the implications of defining pedophilia and pederasty as such are hard to overstate.”

Libraries, too, are succumbing. “Last month we reported how Houston MassResistance activists exposed a Houston Public Library ‘Drag Queen’ as a convicted child sex offender,” notes this article. “Now, it turns out that a second Houston Public Library Drag Queen was convicted of multiple sexual assaults against young children, according to records uncovered by Houston MassResistance activists. The man has also written a lurid article describing his work as a transgender prostitute. And he was photographed at a Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) event carrying a rubber chicken – a symbol used by homosexuals to indicate a sexual preference for young boys.”

Have we lost our flippin’ minds?

This aggressive sex ed agenda goes way, way beyond mythical “inclusivity” for “alternative” lifestyles. This is deliberately – read that word again, DELIBERATELY – grooming children for adult rape as well as cultivating the mental illness called transgenderism. And your tax dollars are paying for this indoctrination. How much more evil can this get?

But maybe sex ed activists have gone too far too fast. Maybe too many boundaries have been crossed. Even progressives don’t want their children groomed for pedophiles, nor do they want their children referred for abortions or sex changes without parental knowledge. People, even left-of-center people, are forming grass-roots campaigns and pushing back against the aggressive agenda, including Texas and New Jersey.

“The reason parents and teachers and school board members are protesting is the way this law is being implemented,” former California teacher Rebecca Friedrichs said in an interview. “Children are being instructed at school against the parents’ will and behind their back to do things that are medically risky and life-altering.”

The article goes on to note, “Although parents have written letters to lawmakers and attended school boards meetings, ‘parents are feeling completely ignored,’ Friedrichs said. She said some parents ‘are being harassed and bullied’ by sex ed proponents at school board meetings.”

Parents are seen as threats, so this indoctrination is stealthy and even underhanded – anything to keep the parents from getting alarmed.

Former middle and high school teacher Maria Keffler, the mother of three children, is concerned about the sex ed and transgender policies being implemented in Northern Virginia. “These policies go way beyond anti-discrimination,” she reports. “Most parents have no idea this is happening. … It’s being done very surreptitiously.”

Any opposition is squelched. “What we keep hearing is, ‘You’re a hate group. You’re homophobes. You’re bigots. You’re religious zealots,’ says Keffler. “A lot of people are scared to bring it up. They’re scared to speak up.”

I’m sure the sex lobby is feeling pumped up and gladiatorial about their string of successes in public education. I’m sure they’re not in the least bit threatened by any push-backs, especially since these grass-roots campaigns are small and puny by comparison. But it’s a start.

Reason No. 58,645 to homeschool.