Will former President Barack Obama ever face the music for any involvement in the attempted “coup” to oust President Donald Trump from office?

Probably not, according to radio talk-show star Rush Limbaugh.

“I don’t think Obama’s ever gonna be held accountable,” Limbaugh said Tuesday on his national program.

“[Being a] former president, he’s gonna be protected.”

The broadcaster has expressed serious outrage for more than two years about claims the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election, and Tuesday he indicated he wanted criminal charges brought against the “conspirators” who promoted the fraudulent narrative.

“I want there to be a real price to be paid for this,” Limbaugh said. “There has to be a price paid for the people who were attempting to do this.”

Though Limbaugh suspects Obama was involved in planning the move against Trump, he said others — including former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — may indeed be the ones paying the price for their scheme “because they simply didn’t like the outcome” of the election.

“They came so close to destroying the sanctity of American elections and they’ve done great damage to the idea that elections going forward are fair,” he said.

But even if some conspirators end up going to jail for their involvement in the coup attempt, Limbaugh said he was unsure if that would change the minds of Americans who have opposed Trump since the collusion narrative originated.

“I think people’s minds could be opened to what the conspirators did,” Limbaugh concluded.

“Whether that would translate into, ‘We were wrong about Trump,’ I don’t know.”

