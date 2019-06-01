1 in 10 'is mistaken about identity of father'

(Sydney Morning Herald) The era of genomic medicine is allowing doctors to screen rising numbers for preventative action against diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. About 220,000 such tests are carried out by the NHS in England and Scotland each year.

But Ian Cumming, head of Health Education England, the NHS training body, said hospitals were being left in an ethical quandary as they were uncovering some awkward family secrets.

It is currently estimated that around 4 per cent of the population are unaware the man they call their father is not their true biological relative. Cumming told the Hay Festival that within a decade everyone who wanted to be genome tested could be.