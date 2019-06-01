1 in 3 adults sleep with 'comfort object' from childhood

(STUDYFINDS) — NEW YORK — Getting a good night’s sleep is a just as much as challenge as it is a priority for many of us, which is why people often turn to various nighttime “rituals” before and after hitting the sack. A new survey that delves into these common bedtime routines among American adults finds that a third still sleep with a “comfort object” from childhood.

The survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by the sleep-industry experts from Sleepopolis, reveals 34% still snuggle with a stuffed animal, blanket, or other anxiety-reducing item of sentimental value. The finding highlights the importance of ensuring a night of high-quality sleep, which just 27% of respondents say they get on the regular.