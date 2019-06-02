2 countries

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A British man is visiting Australia.

The official at customs asks him, “Do you have a criminal record?”

“No,” the Brit replies. “I didn’t think you needed one to get into Australia any more.”

Meanwhile …

An Australian is visiting Britain at the same time.

He’s from a small rural village and is completely unfamiliar with traffic rules and street lights, and just crosses streets whenever and wherever, almost getting hit by cars all the time.

A police officer sees him and shouts, “Oi! You there, did you come here to die?”

The Aussie replies, “Nah mate, I came yesterday!”

