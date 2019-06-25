25 cops injured in rioting sparked by shooting

(Daily Mail) At least 25 police officers have been injured after rioting erupted in the streets of a working-class Memphis neighborhood when a 21-year-old black man was shot dead by U.S. Marshals in his family’s front yard.

The violent clashes broke out after Brandon Webber was shot and killed by officers as they tried to arrest him for outstanding federal warrants outside his home in Frayser in North Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said officers fired after Webber pulled out a gun during the attempted arrest. Webber’s cousin told the Daily Memphian that as many as 20 shots were fired during the fatal incident.