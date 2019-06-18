An alligator in the moonlight

People who can hear a song just one time and immediately like it give me a pain-in-the-envy. I usually need to hear a song at least 50 times before I can attach to it.

I was reminded of this when a recent conversation turned to the rather obscure topic of Indonesian folk music, because, for some mystical reason, that genre of music has always been totally exempt from my personal cultural embargo.

As a lifelong student of foreign languages, I’ve always had a special fondness for the Indonesian language, or Bahasa Indonesia. I also have a special fondness for Indonesian food, with all its luscious and otherwise unknown spices and condiments. The Indonesian archipelago wasn’t called “The Spice Islands” for nothing!

My fondness for Indonesia’s language is based, in no small part, on its being one of the easiest foreign languages for Americans to learn. It uses “our” alphabet – a gift from Holland after 400 years of Dutch colonial rule – and its verbs do not conjugate. Its nouns do not have case endings, and when Indonesians want to express a plural they simply say the same word twice. The Indonesian word for “man” is “orang.” Their word for “men” is “orangorang,” which is written with one orang followed by the numeral 2. That can make an Indonesian newspaper look like an unending algebraic equation!

But let’s get back to Indonesian folk music, because it leads to the point of this story. I was privileged to be a guest, some years ago, at a banquet celebrating Indonesia’s Independence Day (Aug. 17, 1945), held at the Indonesian Embassy near Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. Very few non-Indonesians were in attendance, but I had been invited by the woman who ran the embassy, Supadmirin Martadirja. She told us foreigners, “Just call me ‘Wees’!”

After dinner came a most entertaining treat. A native troubadour with a guitar appeared and sang one fetching and appealing Indonesian folk song after another. I had long ago learned how to fake it and pretend I’m enjoying guitar solos, but this time such faking wasn’t necessary. The performance, even in a language I didn’t at that time understand, had me swaying and smiling. And one song in particular really “got to me.” From the first few bars, I liked it!

Afterward I asked Wees what that extra special song was all about. “That’s ‘Terang Bulan,'” she explained. “It’s about an alligator lying on his back with the moonlight reflecting off of his white belly.” “Nice,” I said. “Really nice!”

The following Aug. 17, I was once again invited to the Indonesian Independence Day banquet. The same guests gathered in the same embassy ballroom to enjoy the same masterpieces of Indonesian cuisine, followed by the same songster with the same guitar. I settled in with that wonderful feeling that I was going to hear that super-song one more time.

Twenty minutes later I got a little queasy, feeling I’d missed something. The singer seemed to have changed the order of his selections. I was hearing songs I was sure had followed my favorite the first time around. And then the concert was over and he started putting his guitar away.

“Wait a minute,” I yelled, perhaps a tad bit too stridently. “You forgot my favorite! What happened to that song about the moon shining off the alligator’s belly?”

There followed what the French call a frisson – a bone-marrow-curdling chill seemed to pass through the chamber. An obviously uncomfortable Wees leaned closer to me and whispered, “We don’t sing that one anymore.” “Why not?” I insisted.

“Because,” Wees explained patiently, “It’s become the national anthem of Malaysia!”

Indonesia was then at war with Malaysia, and for the next two decades I figured – with my Western mind – that they naturally elected to forgo singing the national anthem of their enemy.

The Asian mind now gallops to the rescue. Everything so far is straight. The melody of “Terang Bulan” – with different lyrics, of course! – had indeed become the national anthem of Indonesia’s shooting enemy, Malaysia. But that’s not why the song was banned. It was banned, not to show hostility to a belligerent foe, but to respect their neighboring nation of Malaysia, even though they were at war with Malaysia!

Who was it who told us “The rich are not like you and me”?

Well, neither are the Asians!

P. S. While I’m on the topic of Indonesia, another story I’ve told before, but which bears repeating, comes to mind, about what I like to call “The Most Hilarious Headline of the 1960s.” Sukarno, known as “Indonesia’s George Washington,” had a strange desire to turn his country over to Communist China. The aging Sukarno (like many Javanese, he used only one name) admired Mao and was going to hand Indonesia over to him. But Sukarno’s right-wing generals got wind of the plan and aborted it. An American newspaper in the Midwest headlined, “Sukarno’s Attempt to Overthrow Himself Fails!”