Anti-Israel lawmaker Omar to join newly formed Black-Jewish Caucus

(World Israel News) Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whose remarks have resulted in widespread accusations of anti-Semitism since her appearance on the national stage, plans to join the newly formed congressional caucus on black-Jewish relations.

One of the caucus’ co-founders is Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who has feuded with the congresswoman over her perceived anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks.

The Forward and Jewish Insider first reported the news of Omar’s interest in the Black-Jewish Caucus.

“Last month, [Rep. Jan Schakowsky] and I joined together to talk about the common threat of white nationalism faced by Muslim, black and Jewish-Americans. Glad to see colleagues follow through in working on the things that unite us and not divide us,” tweeted Omar on Wednesday.