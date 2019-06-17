AOC: 'Probably' mistake to give Bill Clinton pass

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday that it was “probably” a mistake for Democrats to “give Bill Clinton a pass” on the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, as well as his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

“Do you think Democrats, in hindsight, made a mistake by giving Bill Clinton a pass all those years over his treatment of women?” Jonathan Karl asked the New York congresswoman.

“Probably,” she answered. “I actually don’t think this is as partisan — I wouldn’t look at this through a partisan lens. I think that this is part of an evolution that we’re having as a country. Women have been historically mistreated. I don’t think that that is a controversial thing to say.”